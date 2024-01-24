This story originally appeared on 6abc

A 35-year-old man turned himself in to Bensalem police on Tuesday in connection with a summer hit-and-run crash that left a teen dead.

According to police, James Shulski, of Trevose, is charged with accidents involving death or personal injury and other related crimes in the July 6, 2023 crash.

The crash happened at about 10:15 p.m. on Street Road near the Route 1 overpass.

Police tell Action News it appears the teens were playing in the road and were there for some time before it happened.

When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy in the center lane of the road. He was unresponsive and died of his injuries.

Police said the driver of the striking vehicle did stop, but got back in the car and drove away.

Investigators went to the registered address of the vehicle owner and found a gray Honda Accord parked at the home. The Honda had damage consistent with striking a pedestrian, police said.

Police spoke with the car owner and then attempted to speak with Shulski, who lived at the house, but he refused to answer any questions.

Officers obtained a search warrant and the Honda Accord was seized.

Investigators also obtained a search warrant for Shulski’s cell phone records. The records placed Shulski’s cell phone near the scene at the time of the crash, police said.