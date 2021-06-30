District Attorney Larry Krasner’s landslide victory in the May primary has rightly been hailed as a resounding sign of public approval for re-imagining community safety.

What’s received less attention is the election of reform-minded judges.

The election of progressive judges is a testament to the growing reform movement and a signal of where it’s headed as community groups expand their focus beyond policing, prosecution, and prisons to encompass the judicial and legal system.

From his first day in office, Krasner’s reform agenda encountered attacks, not only from the Fraternal Order of Police, but also from judges on the Court of Common Pleas. So, community organizations like ours banded together with other groups in 2018 to form the non-partisan Judge Accountability Table.

Families like ours, who have experience with the system, know that judges exercise tremendous power with limited oversight. Judges decide whether to affirm an eviction, grant custody of a child, and end a person’s freedom — or even their life. While prosecutors, defense attorneys, and juries all play a role, the ultimate outcome of the trial depends on how the judge decides to interpret the law and the evidence before them.

Yet, because voters in low-turnout elections must select a large number of judges without much information, there historically has been limited democratic oversight of these elected officials. Their profound impact on our community is too often hidden from view.

That’s why the Judge Accountability Table set out to research the judicial system in Philadelphia, educate voters about how it works, and work with community members to ensure real oversight and accountability.

Earlier this year, the Judge Accountability Table held a two-day forum with judicial candidates, giving the community a chance to make their own judgments about the judges. At the forum, community members who had been directly impacted by the carceral system were the ones asking judicial candidates the questions.