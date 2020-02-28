Down the Shore

Facing lifeguard recruitment problems, Shore town significantly raises pay

Lifeguards participating in the 2014 Seaside Park Lifeguard Tournament. (Justin Auciello/WHYY)

Lifeguards participating in the 2014 Seaside Park Lifeguard Tournament. (Justin Auciello/WHYY)

Stone Harbor has responded to a problem of recruiting and retaining lifeguards through a significant pay hike.

The pay for new lifeguards will increase from $100 daily last year to $155 in 2020, according to a Cape May County Herald report. The same increase applies across the pay scale.

A guard with 15 years of experience will move from $128 a year ago to $183 per day in 2020. Beach badge checkers will receive an increase from $9.50 to $16 last year to $12 to $18.50 in 2020.

And it’s not just a problem in Stone Harbor.

Capt. Geoff Rife of the Cape May Beach Patrol told NBC last summer that the shortage there was unprecedented. Authorities cited expensive housing at the Shore, low starting pay, and academic responsibilities, such as internships.

Staffing lifeguard stands has always been an issue in August, when college students and teachers return to school responsibilities.

Brought to you by Down the Shore

You may also like

About Justin Auciello

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

It will take 126,000 members this year for great news and programs to thrive. Help us get to 100% of the goal.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate