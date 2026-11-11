From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A large white van pulled up alongside the curb at a busy intersection in West Philadelphia on a recent Monday night. A 10-foot-tall image of an eye, with blues, greens and yellows coloring the iris, decorated the side of the vehicle.

Inside Penn Medicine’s Scheie Eye Institute in MOTION van, mobile unit manager Andrea McCord removed cloth covers from several high-tech-looking machines, each of which are used by Penn student technicians and clinicians to examine patients’ eyes. These machines are more sophisticated than what people might see at a routine eye exam for glasses.

“We take intraocular pressure of the eye, and then they come over here to these two cameras, where they get some more advanced imaging, such as corneal topography, pachymetry,” McCord explained.

The testing and imaging can detect serious eye diseases like glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration and cataracts.

If untreated, all these conditions can lead to blindness, and in many cases, they are linked to chronic diseases like diabetes and hypertension.

The founders and crew of the Scheie Eye Institute in MOTION, which launched in late September, now hope to increase access to eye screenings in Philadelphia by bringing services closer to where people live, boosting early detection of disease, and connecting people to treatment before they develop permanent vision loss.

“We’re trying to address this burden of eye disease by not only reaching out to patients, going where they are, providing care for the people who need it, but in addition, providing education,” said Dr. Lama Al-Aswad, an ophthalmologist, professor and the mobile program’s lead physician.

Increasing access to eye disease screening and care

Serious eye diseases like cataracts and macular degeneration affect millions of Americans, according to the National Eye Institute. About 1 in 4 people with diabetes develop diabetic retinopathy, which is when there is damage to tiny blood vessels in the retina.

In nearly half of all people globally with a visual impairment, their conditions could have been prevented or addressed early, including in cases caused by uncontrolled or poorly managed chronic diseases, according to the World Health Organization.

The new mobile unit at Penn Medicine is designed to tackle barriers and challenges that people in underserved communities face when seeking specialty services, Al-Aswad said. It can be easier for some people to get to a mobile location site closer to where they live, work or receive social services, rather than traveling to a medical office elsewhere in the city, she said. And making the screenings free for people who are uninsured or underinsured also addresses cost concerns.

On that recent Monday night in West Philadelphia, the van was parked outside of Chosen 300 Ministries, a faith-based organization that supports people facing homelessness and food insecurity.

“There’s so many barriers,” Brian Jenkins, the organization’s founder, said of his clients. “So, when mobile units come here to the center to be able to provide access to health care to the community, it’s so worthwhile.”

Many of the people he sees are faced with tough choices on what to prioritize, including opportunities to make money and the necessities they need to spend it on, Jenkins said. Health care doesn’t always rise to the top of that list.

“When you have a choice of, ‘Do I get $10 or $12 from a side job or do I go to the doctor?’ I’m going to get $10 or $12 from the side job,” he said. “So, if the health unit comes to them, they’re more likely to be able to accept the services.”