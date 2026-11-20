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Mike Pence, who served as vice president during President Donald Trump’s first administration, visited Philadelphia to promote his new book and discuss what he sees as the state of the Republican Party.

The Committee of 70 organized the event, which was held at the National Constitution Center. Pence told 6abc news anchor Tamala Edwards that he believes his party’s values have been “marginalized” under Trump and pointed to tariffs and “the rise of the incivility in public life” as examples.

“A lot of people automatically turn to the next presidential election, but in my party, I’m telling people, I think it’s going to be more important for us to focus on what we were for before we focus on who we’re for,” he said. “And I’m looking forward to being a part of that debate.”

Before being tapped by Trump as his running mate, Pence served in Congress for six terms and as governor of Indiana. He told the Committee of 70 that the first Trump administration provided a number of opportunities to pass policies that corresponded to conservative values.

“We governed on that conservative agenda that had defined the Republican movement for the last 50 years,” he said. “We rebuilt the military, we cut taxes, we rolled back regulations, we unleashed American energy. We appointed conservatives to our courts at every level.”