Former VP Mike Pence joins conversations in Philly to discuss his book, Jan. 6 and a potential 2028 run
Pence, who served as vice president during Trump’s first administration, called on Republicans to return to the “ideals” of Ronald Reagan.Listen 1:19
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Mike Pence, who served as vice president during President Donald Trump’s first administration, visited Philadelphia to promote his new book and discuss what he sees as the state of the Republican Party.
The Committee of 70 organized the event, which was held at the National Constitution Center. Pence told 6abc news anchor Tamala Edwards that he believes his party’s values have been “marginalized” under Trump and pointed to tariffs and “the rise of the incivility in public life” as examples.
“A lot of people automatically turn to the next presidential election, but in my party, I’m telling people, I think it’s going to be more important for us to focus on what we were for before we focus on who we’re for,” he said. “And I’m looking forward to being a part of that debate.”
Before being tapped by Trump as his running mate, Pence served in Congress for six terms and as governor of Indiana. He told the Committee of 70 that the first Trump administration provided a number of opportunities to pass policies that corresponded to conservative values.
“We governed on that conservative agenda that had defined the Republican movement for the last 50 years,” he said. “We rebuilt the military, we cut taxes, we rolled back regulations, we unleashed American energy. We appointed conservatives to our courts at every level.”
However, Pence’s perspective changed on Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob of Trump’s supporters overran the Capitol building, many of them intent on disrupting the congressional certification of the election of Joe Biden to succeed Trump as president. A crowd chanted “Hang Mike Pence,” after he refused to reject the election results.
Pence said that he was proud of his colleagues and the U.S. Capitol Police who ensured that the transfer of power was facilitated.
“Jan. 6 was a tragic day, but thanks to the courage of law enforcement, the riot was quelled and every Republican and every Democrat reconvened the very same day,” he said. “And I’ll always believe that all of us did our duty that day to see the peaceful transfer of power under the Constitution of the United States.”
Pence briefly ran for the Republican nomination for president but dropped out in 2023 after his campaign failed to gain enough momentum in a race that included Florida Gov. Ron Desantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy, the Republican nominee in the 2026 Ohio gubernatorial election, as well as Trump.
Pence ducked a question about whether he would run for president in the 2028 contest, and praised some of his former colleagues in the party, including Haley and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
“I think we got a very deep bench,” he said. “I’ve known Marco Rubio for 20 years. I was the only member of leadership in Congress that endorsed him when he ran statewide the first time. Nikki Haley, I think, is an immense talent.”
In his book, “What Conservatives Believe: Rediscovering the Conservative Conscience,” Pence separates what he sees as values from the recent populism the party has engaged in. He called for a return to the “ideals” of Republican President Ronald Reagan such as “a strong national defense, to America as leader of the free world, to limited government, fiscal responsibility [and] traditional values.”
“I wrote the book because I think we’re living in a time when many people in our movement are confused about what it means to be a conservative,” he said.
Pence credits Reagan with inspiring his switch from the Democratic Party.
On Friday, Pence also spoke at the American Philosophical Society’s Autumn General Meeting.
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