Behind the balloons: What it takes to bring the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade to life
From creating giant balloon characters to guiding them through city streets, parade veterans share the personal meaning behind the holiday spectacle.
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By 5:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving, David Washington will be preparing to lead his troops.
Not into battle, but down the streets of Philadelphia with a giant balloon in tow.
Washington is a balloon captain for Philadelphia’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the nation’s oldest Thanksgiving Day parade. While much of the city is still asleep, he and other volunteers report to a Center City hotel to collect their assignments, equipment and instructions for the day ahead.
This year, Washington expects to lead the team guiding a red-and-blue nutcracker balloon throughout the parade.
StarBound Entertainment founder and CEO Toni McKay knows this process well. Her company has spent nearly four decades designing and producing giant character balloons for parades across the country and internationally.
A former schoolteacher, McKay entered the business in 1987 after approaching a department store in Pittsburgh with five balloon designs.
“I decided to do the balloons because it seemed like an untapped resource,” McKay said.
Her company can create anything from familiar television characters to original designs celebrating different cultures and communities. While Thanksgiving is one of the busiest times of year, McKay’s team creates designs for other events year-round.
For licensed characters, McKay secures permission from the rights holder, then submits a design and clay model for approval.
“Then the fabric is cut and heat sealed together to create the balloon,” she explained.
Among the company’s newest projects are a new Daniel Tiger, from the TV show “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” on PBS Kids, and a Nutcracker balloon, which Washington’s team will handle.
“And it’s stunning,” McKay said.
Some balloons are filled with helium and float above the streets on ropes controlled by volunteers. Others are inflated with power blowers and travel on wheeled platforms.
Washington has experience with both.
“Let’s do something crazy,” he recalled thinking after first volunteering for the parade in 2011.
Balloon handler training takes roughly 20-30 minutes, Washington estimated. But volunteers generally participate in five or six parades before they can move up to captain.
Washington’s job is to keep his handlers organized and the balloon moving. But he has also developed a reputation for getting spectators involved.
During his first parade, when he was assigned to Kermit the Frog, from the Muppets franchise, he started a call-and-response cheer, he said.
“I lost my voice that day, but I had the best time,” he said.
In 2021, he led spectators in a singalong before directing his crew to spin their Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer balloon.
Washington found his own sense of belonging in the parade. Growing up, Thanksgiving meant family dinners and watching the festivities. But as relatives moved away, those gatherings became less frequent and eventually stopped.
“I wanted to have my own Thanksgiving tradition,” he said.
He found one as a balloon handler. After more than a decade of volunteering, Washington said that he briefly considered retiring from his captain’s role, but now he hopes to continue participating for another decade.
“There’s so much sadness in America. I wanted to lift up the spirits of everybody, especially kids,” Washington said.
It’s the kind of response McKay hopes her creations will inspire when they finally reach the skies.
“I think it’s really magical to see the balloons after they are inflated,” she said. “It’s just so rewarding.”
McKay said she also wants children to see themselves represented in her creations.
“These little faces are looking up at me, and I’m thinking we’ve got to be more inclusive,” she said.
StarBound created two original characters in 1999, Mia and Imani, which McKay said were the first African-American parade balloons in history.
“I feel like that’s one of my missions in life, to bring happiness and joy to children and families of all ages,” McKay said.
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