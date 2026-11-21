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By 5:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving, David Washington will be preparing to lead his troops.

Not into battle, but down the streets of Philadelphia with a giant balloon in tow.

Washington is a balloon captain for Philadelphia’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the nation’s oldest Thanksgiving Day parade. While much of the city is still asleep, he and other volunteers report to a Center City hotel to collect their assignments, equipment and instructions for the day ahead.

This year, Washington expects to lead the team guiding a red-and-blue nutcracker balloon throughout the parade.

StarBound Entertainment founder and CEO Toni McKay knows this process well. Her company has spent nearly four decades designing and producing giant character balloons for parades across the country and internationally.

A former schoolteacher, McKay entered the business in 1987 after approaching a department store in Pittsburgh with five balloon designs.

“I decided to do the balloons because it seemed like an untapped resource,” McKay said.

Her company can create anything from familiar television characters to original designs celebrating different cultures and communities. While Thanksgiving is one of the busiest times of year, McKay’s team creates designs for other events year-round.

For licensed characters, McKay secures permission from the rights holder, then submits a design and clay model for approval.

“Then the fabric is cut and heat sealed together to create the balloon,” she explained.

Among the company’s newest projects are a new Daniel Tiger, from the TV show “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” on PBS Kids, and a Nutcracker balloon, which Washington’s team will handle.

“And it’s stunning,” McKay said.