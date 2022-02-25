Ex-officer in Breonna Taylor raid said he saw AR-15 fire

Hankison said he glanced through the open door and thought he saw “a figure in a shooting stance” with “a long gun or AR rifle.” He told the interviewer he pulled away amid rapid gunfire, turned a corner and saw more muzzle flashes through the blinds of her sliding glass door, so he opened fire in his fellow officers’ defense.

The narcotics detective was fired a few months later. Hankison was not charged in Taylor’s shooting death, but some bullets he fired through Taylor’s sliding glass door and bedroom window went into a neighbor’s apartment, coming close to striking a man inside. Police officials who dismissed him said he fired “blindly” into Taylor’s apartment.

The interview with Hankison preceded any protests about Taylor’s death, when awareness of the incident was low and public officials were focused on the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. At one point Hankison said he couldn’t remember the name of the woman who was shot. It would be another two months before George Floyd’s death in Minnesota sparked interest in Taylor’s death at the hands of the police.

Hankison is charged with three counts, endangering Taylor’s neighbor, his girlfriend and her son. The felony is punishable by one to five years in prison in Kentucky.