This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Spotlight PA is an independent, non-partisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free weekly newsletter.

There’s a lot of confusion about where things stand with evictions in Pennsylvania. At the beginning of September, the state’s ban on evictions expired and a new federal one went into effect until the end of the year.

Because so much is changing, Spotlight PA has put together this brief guide to help you understand your options (or share with others). We’ve made this information available in a printable infographic that you can share with your neighbors, local organizations, places of worship, and anyone else who needs this information.

Am I protected from eviction?

A federal order bans most evictions for failure to pay rent until the end of the year. To qualify, you must fill out a form certifying that:

you have experienced a “substantial” loss of income

you are making “best efforts” to pay as much of your rent as possible and to get help from government assistance programs

you do not earn more than $99,000 per year.

Lawyers recommend that you send one copy of the form to your landlord via certified mail, and keep another for yourself. Each adult listed on the lease should fill out the form.

The federal order does not cover evictions filed for reasons other than failing to pay rent — for instance, if your landlord says you have damaged the property. It also doesn’t mean that your rent is forgiven.