Emma Raducanu completed her historic run through the U.S. Open by beating Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-3 for her first Grand Slam title.

Raducanu was already the first player in the professional era, dating to 1968, to come through the qualifying rounds to reach the final of a major tournament. The 18-year-old from Britain then won it, becoming the youngest Grand Slam champion since 17-year-old Maria Sharapova at Wimbledon in 2004.