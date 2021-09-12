Emma Raducanu wins U.S. Open women’s title
Emma Raducanu completed her historic run through the U.S. Open by beating Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-3 for her first Grand Slam title.
Raducanu was already the first player in the professional era, dating to 1968, to come through the qualifying rounds to reach the final of a major tournament. The 18-year-old from Britain then won it, becoming the youngest Grand Slam champion since 17-year-old Maria Sharapova at Wimbledon in 2004.
In just her second Grand Slam tournament, Raducanu ended the tournament as the first player since Serena Williams in 2014 to not drop a set in the U.S. Open.
She closed out the match after needing a medical timeout during her service game for treatment after cutting her knee.
Fernandez knocked out three top-five players en route to the final but couldn’t find the energy for a comeback after playing four straight three-set matches.
Queen Elizabeth II congratulated Raducanu on her title.
The British monarch wrote in a message that the 18-year-old’s victory was a “remarkable achievement at such a young age,” adding she had no doubt that the performance of Raducanu and 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez “will inspire the next generation of tennis players.”
Raducanu was born in Canada and her family moved to England when she was 2.
