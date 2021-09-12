Emma Raducanu wins U.S. Open women’s title

Emma Raducanu, of Britain, holds up the US Open championship trophy after defeating Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, during the women’s singles final of the US Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in New York

Emma Raducanu, of Britain, holds up the US Open championship trophy after defeating Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, during the women’s singles final of the US Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Emma Raducanu completed her historic run through the U.S. Open by beating Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-3 for her first Grand Slam title.

Raducanu was already the first player in the professional era, dating to 1968, to come through the qualifying rounds to reach the final of a major tournament. The 18-year-old from Britain then won it, becoming the youngest Grand Slam champion since 17-year-old Maria Sharapova at Wimbledon in 2004.

 

In just her second Grand Slam tournament, Raducanu ended the tournament as the first player since Serena Williams in 2014 to not drop a set in the U.S. Open.

She closed out the match after needing a medical timeout during her service game for treatment after cutting her knee.

Fernandez knocked out three top-five players en route to the final but couldn’t find the energy for a comeback after playing four straight three-set matches.

Queen Elizabeth II congratulated Raducanu on her title.

The British monarch wrote in a message that the 18-year-old’s victory was a “remarkable achievement at such a young age,” adding she had no doubt that the performance of Raducanu and 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez “will inspire the next generation of tennis players.”

Raducanu was born in Canada and her family moved to England when she was 2.

