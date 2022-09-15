3 injured in explosion during training exercise at SCI Phoenix prison

    By
  • 6abc Digital Staff
    • Updated Sep. 15, 2022 12:21 pm
Emergency crews on the scene at SCI Phoenix prison on Thursday morning following an accident during a training exercise. (6abc)

Emergency crews on the scene at SCI Phoenix prison on Thursday morning following an accident during a training exercise. (6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.com.

Three people were injured Thursday morning in an accident during a training exercise at SCI Phoenix prison.

Officials said the accident happened at about 9:50 a.m. during the exercise at the Skippack Township prison with members of the FBI and ATF.

“Staff from the Montgomery County Bomb Squad were installing an explosive device for a later class when it prematurely exploded,” according to a statement from a spokesperson.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Department of Corrections staff were not involved in the training.

Video from Chopper 6 showed a large police presence and two medical helicopters at the scene.

A charred car was also seen in a field on the prison grounds.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

Get the WHYY app!

Listen anytime, anywhere.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate