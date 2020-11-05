Election Day voting barriers: Language access, constables, correcting mistakes

On Wednesday, the nonpartisan Pennsylvania Election Protection Coalition gave a recap of what many anticipated would be a confusing and possibly contentious Election Day.

Considering this was the first general election since Act 77 altered the Pennsylvania election code to allow voting by mail, and in light of President Donald Trump’s repeated encouragement of voter intimidation tactics, the coalition leaders said they counted this election as a relative success.

“We did not see voters turned away in large numbers, we did not see voters unable to vote in large numbers, so while it is far from perfect, we did have an election where people turned out and cast their ballots,” said Suzanne Almeida, of Common Cause PA.

Almeida’s is one of a group of nonprofit organizations that worked to station thousands of volunteers trained in de-escalation tactics at polling places across the commonwealth to answer questions and protect voters from intimidation at the polls.

Though the coalition reported seeing very little sign of explicit voter suppression, they did hear accounts of barriers, including language access and fear of armed officers guarding polling places.