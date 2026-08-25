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The U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the Trump administration to move forward with portions of an executive order targeting mail voting, lifting an injunction obtained by Pennsylvania and nearly two dozen other states less than three months before the 2026 midterm elections.

In an unsigned 6–3 ruling issued Monday, the court’s conservative majority concluded that the states sued prematurely because President Donald Trump’s order directs federal agencies to pursue election-related policies but does not itself require states to change their procedures.

The decision does not determine whether those policies are legal. It also leaves Pennsylvania and the other states free to file another lawsuit if the administration takes steps that ultimately undermine their election processes.

Gov. Josh Shapiro, who joined the challenge on Pennsylvania’s behalf, vowed to continue fighting the order.

“Donald Trump does not run elections here in Pennsylvania — or in any state,” Shapiro posted on social media. “We’ll see the Trump Administration in court.”

Trump’s executive order and alleged harm

Trump issued the executive order in March, directing the Department of Homeland Security to create citizenship lists for every state, the Justice Department to prioritize investigations and appropriate prosecutions of officials who provide federal ballots to ineligible voters, and the U.S. Postal Service to begin rulemaking on ballot-envelope tracking and verification requirements.

The Supreme Court’s ruling lifts the injunction against those directives, allowing the federal agencies to proceed while the appeal continues. The majority said states “are not required to use the Lists” and had not yet shown a concrete, imminent injury.

“If the Postal Service’s final rule harms the States, they may challenge that rule,” the decision says.

As for the Justice Department provision, the court said setting prosecutorial priorities falls within the president’s constitutional power.

“His decision to prioritize the prosecution of certain offenses does not inflict a traditionally recognized harm on the States,” the decision said.

The states, however, argue the danger is not merely hypothetical, saying that any federal citizenship list would be incomplete and could omit eligible voters, including naturalized citizens, forcing election officials to spend money reconciling records or risk scrutiny for declining to rely on the federal data.

The majority treated those planning costs as a response to “a speculative threat.” Justice Sonia Sotomayor, joined by Justice Elena Kagan, countered that the administration could use refusal to use a list as evidence of an intent to violate federal voting laws.

New Jersey may offer a concrete example. Under a state law that took effect this year, 17-year-olds may vote in a primary if they will turn 18 by the general election. The states argued that Trump’s order — which describes eligible federal voters as citizens age 18 or older — could expose officials to investigation for issuing those lawful primary ballots.

The majority called the concern a “red herring,” noting that the order requires lawful implementation and that the administration had disavowed any intention to prosecute officials for giving ballots to eligible 17-year-olds.