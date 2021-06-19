Einstein’s DadLab support group offers parenting resources for new fathers

Dogan said he appreciates the various topics covered throughout the sessions, especially the ones addressing the importance of communication and co-parenting.

“We have to understand as parents, it’s all about our children,” Dogan said. “We have to learn how to basically put our pride aside and understand that we have to move accordingly in the best interest of our child and that is around education and extracurricular activities and just being able to have those open conversations.”

DadLab is open to new parents regardless of where their baby was born. The program, which has been offered by Einstein for the past two years, aims to help participants get off to a good start in their new role as a parent.

The sessions are run by Jay Cherney, a licensed psychologist, and Clarence Iszard, a health educator. About three to five couples have been participating in the weekly Zoom sessions.

“Getting dads more engaged as caregivers is a really big thing,” Cherney said.

“Besides looking at helping parents get more engaged with babies early on, we talk about communication and coordination between co-parents, which is a really important challenge within parenting.”

Cherney said that as facilitators they provide parents with information on ways to be a good parent, ways to bond with their baby and how to manage the emotional overload that comes with a new baby.

“We also really want to help people support each other and find their way of being a parent because it’s very personal,” he said.

“It’s a unique combination of parent and child and everyone has to find their own style and their own way that works for them.”

Cherney said DadLab also offers community resources to its participants.

“We listen to the needs of the parents that come,” he said.

“We want to tune into what are their particular challenges, what’s most interesting to them and what do they want to learn. So it’s very personalized in that way. We really try to make a connection and understand the particular need at the stage because becoming a parent for the first time is an incredible life change.”