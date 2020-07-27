Eastern State Penitentiary to reopen in mid-August after months-long closure

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Philadelphia’s Eastern State Penitentiary — which closed on March 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic — is set to reopen its doors to the public on Aug. 14.

The mid-August reopening will follow a member preview on Aug. 7.

In June, the historic site announced layoffs affecting about 40% of its staff, which it attributed to the ongoing pandemic.

The penitentiary’s popular Halloween fundraiser “Terror Behind the Walls” — once deemed America’s No. 1 haunted house — was also suspended for 2020.

Over the last two decades, the penitentiary has become a nationally-recognized museum whose mission remains especially relevant: examining the legacy and failures of the American criminal justice system.