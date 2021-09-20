Eagles fans allowed to tailgate for first time in two seasons

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The Eagles home opener meant the return of sold out NFL crowds and tailgating for the first time in nearly two years in South Philadelphia, and fans were loving every second of the experience.

“I missed this. Just being with everybody, the community atmosphere of the Eagles, like the whole town getting behind the team together and it’s just an awesome feeling,” said Craig Rubenstein, from Newtown, Pennsylvania. He took his 9 year old son Luke to his first packed Eagles game.

Fans throughout the lots have high hopes for the team this season after a dominant week one performance.