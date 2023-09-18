From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Later this year, members of the Philadelphia Eagles will release another holiday album — likely stuffing the stockings of devoted football fans this holiday season while also benefiting a good cause.

“A Philly Special Christmas Special” from Eagles players Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, and Jordan Mailata is the follow-up to their 2022 holiday album, “A Philly Special Christmas,” which raised over a million dollars for the Children’s Crisis Treatment Center in Philadelphia.

The players are once again teaming up with Philadelphia-based drummer Charlie Hall from The War On Drugs, along with former Eagles linebacker Connor Barwin to produce “A Philly Special Christmas Special.”

Hall called the first record a “success beyond all measure,” and said the decision to head back into the studio was born not just out of friendship but out of wanting to top their previous effort. He said it was inspiring how open the Eagles players were to trying new things.

“Part of that comes from confidence,” the Grammy award winner said. “Having the confidence to make mistakes and keep trying and owning it and getting better.”