'We try to make it our own': War on Drugs drummer and Eagles players step up the Christmas spirit in their second holiday album
Eagles players teamed up with local musicians to produce their second holiday album — featuring classic Christmas carols and an original track by center Jason Kelce.Listen 1:45
Later this year, members of the Philadelphia Eagles will release another holiday album — likely stuffing the stockings of devoted football fans this holiday season while also benefiting a good cause.
“A Philly Special Christmas Special” from Eagles players Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, and Jordan Mailata is the follow-up to their 2022 holiday album, “A Philly Special Christmas,” which raised over a million dollars for the Children’s Crisis Treatment Center in Philadelphia.
The players are once again teaming up with Philadelphia-based drummer Charlie Hall from The War On Drugs, along with former Eagles linebacker Connor Barwin to produce “A Philly Special Christmas Special.”
Hall called the first record a “success beyond all measure,” and said the decision to head back into the studio was born not just out of friendship but out of wanting to top their previous effort. He said it was inspiring how open the Eagles players were to trying new things.
“Part of that comes from confidence,” the Grammy award winner said. “Having the confidence to make mistakes and keep trying and owning it and getting better.”
The album features many Christmas classics, such as “Christmas Time Is Here” and “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” and will include an original track by Kelce titled “Santa’s Night.” Another last-minute addition to the album, Hall said, is a re-recording of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”
“We try to make it our own — and Jordan made it his own by the way he’s sang it,” Hall said. “That’s the challenge with something like this… how do you take something and be respectful of it and honor the thing, but like make it your own? I really do think that with each of these songs, I think we were able to do that.”
Other guests on the album include Patti Labelle, and members from The War On Drugs, Sun Ra Arkestra, and Dr. Dog.
Limited-edition copies of “A Philly Special Christmas Special” will be released on red vinyl. And in case you missed last year’s release, that will be available on gold vinyl. Both can be purchased from the album’s website beginning Nov. 3. Proceeds will go towards local charities.
