If you’re an Eagles fan, every win this year must’ve felt like Christmas. As it turns out, the team might have just been getting warmed up for the holiday season.

Members of the Philadelphia Eagles have linked up with some luminaries from Philly’s music scene to bring to life a holiday album dubbed ‘A Philly Special Christmas.’

Current Eagles players Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, and Jordan Mailata lend their vocal chops to the seven-track album featuring lauded Christmas classics such as “Blue Christmas,” “Silent Night,” and “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town.”

Charlie Hall, drummer for Philly’s own The War On Drugs, produced the album.

The album also includes Lady Alma, Marshall Allen (Sun Ra Arkestra), Rob Hyman (The Hooters), Eric Bazilian (The Hooters), Zach Miller (Dr. Dog), Robbie Bennett (The War on Drugs), Eliza Hardy Jones (The War on Drugs), Brandon Beaver (MeWithoutYou), Thomas Hughes (The Spinto Band), Randy Huth (Pissed Jeans), Nick Krill (The Spinto Band, Teen Men), Nasir Dickerson, Kaila Vandever, Mike “Slo-Mo” Brenner, and The Silver Ages.

Eagles announcer Merrill Reese and players Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown, Brandon Graham, Haason Reddick, and Jordan Davis all make appearances.