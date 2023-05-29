Tragedy strikes Jersey shore after 15-year-old drowns at beach

Authorities stated that no lifeguards were on duty at the time the teen drowned.

Tragedy struck the Jersey shore over the holiday weekend after a teenager drowned in the ocean on Sunday.

Officials say a 15-year-old male drowned in Monmouth County while swimming in the water.

It happened along Sandy Hook Beach “B” at 4:30 p.m.

The teen was rushed to the hospital, where officials said he later died.

Five others were also pulled from the ocean, officials say. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Authorities stated that no lifeguards were on duty at the time, but there are signs on the beach informing people of that.

