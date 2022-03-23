Drexel’s Ubuntu Center launches teach-in series on health equity

“What we recognize is that what we see in terms of racism is a lot of people only think about health care when it comes to health.”

“But what we are saying is that there are these interlocking and fundamental kind of root causes of health that we need to be thinking about,” she continued.

“It’s not just the health of individuals. It’s the health of whole communities so if we can really dig deep into those fundamental structural drivers of health I think it will allow is to think differently about what then we need to do to act.”

The first teach-in sessions will be Thursday, March 24 at 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 26 at 10 a.m. and focuses on disinvestment, segregation and dispossession. The sessions feature Tommy Joshua Caison, executive director, Philadelphia Peace Park; Nina Johnson, assistant professor, Swarthmore College and Rachel Mayes, executive director, Southern Echo.

After the series, the Ubuntu Center will host a session in June where cohort members will summarize ideas and insight gained during the three previous meetings and plan for a collective path forward.

“The other component of this is that we really are committed to creating co-learning spaces where it’s not just academics that have expertise,” Barber said, noting the role of community members, activists and organizers. “There is a wealth of expertise about these issues and so we want to come together and one shared space to share what we know. That’s why we are really centering communities.”