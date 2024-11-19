Two people were taken to hospitals after a small plane struck an unoccupied plane at an eastern Pennsylvania airport, authorities said.

Police in Bucks County’s Buckingham Township said first responders were sent to Doylestown Airport shortly before 12:30 p.m. Monday on a report of a single-engine plane crash off the runway. Police said preliminary information indicated that the plane had been taking off when it left the runway and hit an unoccupied plane before coming to rest.

Police said all occupants were out of the aircraft when they arrived, and more than one person was transported to hospitals for evaluation of injuries. Bucks County spokesperson James O’Malley said preliminary information indicates three people were on the plane and two were taken to hospitals.

Police said Buckingham Township officials were at the scene awaiting the arrival of investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration.