We’re used to seeing trees dropping their leaves in the fall — but according to Pennsylvania arborist Jason Parker, district manager at the Davey Tree Expert Company’s Warminster office, it could also be a sign of something more ominous: failing health due to the region’s record-breaking dry spell.

“Drought definitely can kill a tree or shrub,” Parker said. “So don’t ignore this and just think that it’s regular fall color change [and] leaf drop. It’s definitely more than that.”

Unfortunately, he says, the negative effects of the region’s ongoing drought conditions might not become noticeable until the spring.

“And if you wait till the spring, then it might be too late, depending on the health and condition of the tree,” Parker said. “You might have some bigger issues that you’re dealing with at that point.”

Ornamental trees, like dogwoods and Japanese maples, along with evergreen trees are the most vulnerable to dry conditions, while larger “shade trees,” like maples and oaks, tend to be hardier. Delayed consequences can include smaller, off-colored leaves, or, in the case of evergreens, a premature dropping of needles.

However, there are several steps tree owners can take to ward off drought-related harm.

Tip #1: Give your tree deep and regular waterings

Parker advises watering on at least a weekly basis by setting your hose to a trickle, and allowing it to soak into the soil for about an hour, give or take, depending on the tree’s size.

“You want to promote that deep watering that gets the water down into where a lot of those fibrous roots are,” Parker said. “If you’re just watering on the surface, a lot of times that will evaporate if temperatures get too high.”

Don’t worry about overwatering, he added

“In conditions like this, you almost can’t do it enough,” he said. “There are very few trees that you’re going to overwater.”