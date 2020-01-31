Watch/Listen: Impeachment trial

Donor found ‘right at home’ for N.J. baby needing liver transplant, mother says

(Image courtesy of Bridget O'Neill)

After being widely shared across social media and the radio and television airwaves, a match “right at home” has been found for a New Jersey baby girl needing a liver transplant, the infant’s mother announced.

For weeks, the O’Neill family from Red Bank has been searching for a living donor to their 3-month-old girl, Edie, who has been hospitalized at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia due to a liver disease.

But in order to donate, the person must be between 21- and 30-years-old, have A positive/negative or O positive/negative blood type, and weight 100 pounds or less.

Last Saturday, the family announced that three prospective donors were found, and today — “after searching far and wide across the country” — a donor was found in Edie’s family, according to a Thursday Facebook post by her mother, Bridget O’Neill.

“Becky O’Neill will be donating a portion of her liver to Edie tomorrow and along with it literally giving our daughter a new lease on life,” she wrote. “At just 22 years old, Becky has made this selfless decision and has handled each step in the process with a poised confidence that is beyond admirable.”

O’Neill further stressed the importance of blood donations and registering as an organ donor.

