Trump says there will be no future debate with Harris
Former President Donald Trump said he will not participate in another debate with Vice President Kamala Harris.
Former President Donald Trump says he won’t participate in a future debate with Vice President Kamala Harris.
The GOP nominee posted Thursday on Truth Social that “THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!” He also suggested that a “prizefighter” who loses a bout is always the one to call for a rematch.
Trump also called Harris a “no-show” for a debate date that had been proposed earlier this month. Instead of an event with Harris, Trump ended up going on Fox News for a solo town hall with host Sean Hannity.
Both campaigns have framed their candidates as the winner of Tuesday night’s debate in Philadelphia. Shortly thereafter, a spokesperson for Harris said she would be open to another debate with Trump, and Harris said during a North Carolina campaign rally on Thursday she believes she and Trump “owe it to voters” to debate again.
Fox News has issued invitations to both campaigns for a debate in October.
Representatives for both the Harris and Trump campaigns did not immediately return messages seeking comment.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.