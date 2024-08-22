Protests outside DNC begin calmly after violent clashes the previous night led to 56 arrests

More than 1,000 pro-Palestinian protesters rallied Wednesday evening just a half mile from a Chicago park where pro-Israel demonstrators gathered on the third night of the Democratic National Convention.

The opposing demonstrations came a day after violent clashes between police and protesters led to 56 arrests.

Police escorted pro-Israel demonstrators out of a park near the United Center as the area was blocked off ahead of a march of activists heading there.

Meanwhile, pro-Palestinian protesters in Union Park played hacky sack Wednesday afternoon. Parents carried children atop their shoulders, and others sat on the grass in the sun as protest leaders chanted, “The whole world is watching.”

The crowd included residents of Chicago’s southwest suburbs, which have one of the largest concentrations of Palestinians in the country. Buses picked up families and students from area mosques to bring them to the demonstration.

Raed Shuk, 48, brought his children from the suburbs, including his 2-year-old son. Shuk, whose parents are Palestinian, said they have come to so many rallies that his son knows the chants by heart.

“Everybody’s humanity needs to be equally addressed here and there,” he said of Gaza. “I want to help my children learn from this experience that you always like to stand up for your rights and always peacefully protest.”

The rally near the United Center was organized by the U.S. Palestinian Community Network, a Palestinian and Arab community-based organization. It came one night after an intense standoff with Chicago police at a protest not affiliated with a coalition of more than 200 groups that has organized other permitted rallies and marches this week.

Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein attended Wednesday’s rally and criticized police use of force, calling them an “overwhelming presence.”

“This is an absolute intimidation of the American people to silence our protest” she said in an interview with The Associated Press. ”…This is an absolute violation of our basic democratic rights.”

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said those arrested Tuesday night outside the Israeli Consulate, about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) from the United Center where Democrats were meeting, “showed up with the intention of committing acts of violence, vandalism.”

“As the Chicago Police Department, we did everything that we could to de-escalate that situation,” Snelling said during a news conference. “But there’s only so much de-escalation that you can attempt before it becomes excessive repetition.”

Thirty of the people detained by police were issued citations for disorderly conduct, according to Chicago police. One person was arrested on a felony charge of resisting police, while nine were charged with misdemeanors including disorderly conduct, resisting officers, battery, assault and criminal damage to property, police said.

The intense confrontations between pro-Palestinian protesters and officers began minutes into the demonstration, after some protesters — many dressed in black, their faces covered — charged at a line of police who had blocked their march. They eventually moved past the officers but were penned in several times throughout the night by police in riot gear who did not allow protesters to disperse.

Snelling said protesters showed up to “fight with the police.”

“We were not the initiators of violence, but we responded to it,” Snelling said.