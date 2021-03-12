Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

President Joe Biden’s administration has significantly changed its guidance for nursing home visits for the first time in months. The new memo advises people that they can make indoor visits, even if they’re not vaccinated.

But in the short term, it’s not clear what that will mean for this region.

Health Departments in New Jersey and Delaware both said they’re still looking at the federal guidance and figuring out what will work for them.

Donna Leusner, communications director for the New Jersey Department of Health, said only that the department “is reviewing the CDC guidance.”