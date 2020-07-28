Pa. DEP urged to close ‘loopholes’ in new regulation on VOCs and methane

This story originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania.

Public health and environmental activists are urging Pennsylvania officials to close what they say are loopholes in a proposed rule that would require oil and gas producers to sharply reduce emissions of methane and volatile organic compounds.

On Monday, the final day for public comment on the new rule, its supporters said it should also cover low-producing oil and gas wells that contribute more than half of the state’s methane emissions. And they called on officials to add a requirement for more frequent inspections of the facilities, arguing that emissions can increase over time.

The rule, first proposed in April 2019, would require VOC emissions be cut by 4,400 tons a year and by 75,000 tons for methane, a potent greenhouse gas that leaks from natural gas production wells. The reductions would reduce public exposure to gases that can cause asthma, emphysema and chronic bronchitis, and cut the state’s contribution to climate change.

The Department of Environmental Protection received around 30,000 comments on the rule. It will take them into account in finalizing the rule and submitting it to the Environmental Quality Board, an independent panel of government officials and members of the public that adopts DEP regulations. The process is expected to conclude next year.

More than 28,000 of the comments were filed by the Evangelical Environmental Network, a Pennsylvania-based group of anti-abortion Christians whose president, Mitchell Hescox, called for a bipartisan approach to reducing harmful air emissions.

“We need to stop the fighting on the issues that are critical to health and the future of Pennsylvania,” Hescox said during a Zoom call organized by HealthfirstPA, a coalition of public health and faith groups, which includes the Southwest Pennsylvania Environmental Health Project and Moms Clean Air Force. “Some of our partners have different views but we coalesced around a dream and hope for our children.”

Supporters of the new regulations include a group of 50 institutional investors, managing a total of $4 trillion in assets, who issued a statement of support for the rule, saying that businesses face significant financial risk as a result of climate change, and arguing that the widespread adoption of clean-energy technology has huge economic potential.