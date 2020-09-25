Demonstrators march on I-95 on second night of Breonna Taylor protests

This article originally appeared on NBC10.

Demonstrators are marching through Philadelphia on the second night of protests following the grand jury’s decision in the Breonna Taylor case.

SkyForce10 was over the scene as a group of about 100 protesters marched from I-676 to I-95 between Front and Market streets Thursday night, blocking traffic in the area. The group later moved off the highway and walked through South Philadelphia and Old City before reaching Center City shortly after 8 p.m.

The protest is one of many that have occurred nationwide following a Kentucky grand jury’s decision to not charge Louisville police for the killing of Taylor during a drug raid gone wrong.

Prosecutors said Wednesday that two officers who fired their weapons at Taylor were justified in using force to protect themselves after they were shot at.