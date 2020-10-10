Delta adds insult to injury in hurricane-ravaged Louisiana

Ripping tarps off damaged roofs and scattering massive piles of storm debris in the wind and water, Hurricane Delta inflicted fresh damage in Louisiana along the same path of destruction Hurricane Laura carved just six weeks earlier.

Delta hit as a Category 2 hurricane with top winds of 100 mph before rapidly weakening over land on Saturday. Flash floods remained a risk from parts of Texas to Mississippi, where forecasters said up to 10 inches of rain could fall by day’s end.

Delta made landfall Friday evening near the town of Creole, a few miles east of where Laura hit in August, and then moved directly over Lake Charles, a waterfront city where nearly every home was already damaged.

Debris piles went airborne as Delta blew through, and some of the wreckage floated around in the storm surge. The damage reached far inland, with trees shorn of leaves and falling onto streets in Louisiana’s capital of Baton Rouge.

Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said tarps flew off homes across the city, and in the building where he rode out the storm, a tarp flapping sounded “like someone pounding with a sledgehammer.”

The wind tore at the roof of L’Banca Albergo, an eight-room boutique hotel in Lake Arthur. “I probably don’t have a shingle left on the top of this hotel,” owner Roberta Palermo said as the winds howled outside.

Palermo said pieces of metal were coming off the roof of a 100-year-old building across the street, and trash cans were flying around. Power lines were down and the water rose to strand parked cars, her guest Johnny Weaver said.

About 740,000 customers lost power in Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi, according to the tracking website PowerOutage.us.

“Rising water with all the rain is the biggest problem,” Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso told KPLC-TV on Saturday. “It’s still dangerous out there, and we’re just going to have to start over from a few weeks ago.”