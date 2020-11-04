Delaware voters flock to polls, but Trump has support in Biden country

With one of their own at the top of the ticket, Delawareans headed to the polls in what appeared to be record numbers. Lines up to two hours long persisted in the suburban Pike Creek-Hockessin area, where it routinely only takes a few minutes to cast a ballot — a scene that was common up and down the state.

More than 160,000 people cast an absentee or mail vote before Tuesday, and by 2:45 p.m. another 230,000 had voted in person. The state election record stands at about 450,000 in 2016, said Mat Marshall, spokesman for the state’s election Joint Information Center. He expects the 2020 turnout to shatter that total.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is expected to easily carry the heavily Democratic state where he grew up and built his political career. But even with that history on his side, Biden has lost votes to President Donald Trump. Trump won 42% of the state’s vote in 2016 and on Tuesday, some voters said they remain loyal to the incumbent Republican.

Trump voter Gretchen Fitzgerald said it’s “a given” that Biden will win the state where he served six terms as a U.S. senator before becoming vice president for eight years. Yet the retiree waited more than an hour to cast a ballot for Trump at North Star Elementary School in affluent Hockessin. She said she stood in line longer than she ever had on Election Day in the past.

“Because I like what he does, what he has done, and he does what he says he’s going to do,” Fitzgerald said. “And I just think we need him. I like his economics, the border security. I like the law and order. I like what he’s done with the military.”