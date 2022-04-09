Delaware is rare among coastal Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states in that it has no offshore wind projects planned or built. But a new report commissioned by the state shows offshore wind power would be cost-effective.

Researchers compared the cost of offshore wind power to that of the state’s current electricity mix — which comes mainly from natural gas. They found that an 800-megawatt wind project started today off Delaware’s coast would produce power that’s in the cost range of the mix utilities in the state currently buy.

But if you account for the health and climate costs of fossil fuels, offshore wind looks even better.

“The wind project we could start today would be less than half the cost of the market price of electricity, plus those environmental and health costs,” said Willett Kempton, professor in the University of Delaware’s School of Marine Science and Policy and one of the report’s authors.