Delaware voter registration deadline is Saturday

Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?

Earlier this month, Delaware’s top court ruled against the state’s same-day voter registration law. That means all voters must be registered by Saturday, Oct.15.

The deadline for Delaware voters to get registered had been Election Day. But a ruling earlier this month by the Delaware Supreme Court overturned the state’s same-day voter registration law that was approved by the General Assembly earlier this year.

The court’s ruling moves the deadline to register three-and-a-half weeks earlier. Instead of Nov. 8, voters now must be signed up to vote by Saturday, Oct. 15.