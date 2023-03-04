The U.S. Supreme Court dealt a financial blow to Delaware of up to $250 million this week, but the state’s finance chief says it won’t be nearly that much money and doubts it will affect spending plans for the next fiscal year.

Finance Secretary Rick Geisenberger said the state has undesignated financial reserves of more than $700 million that could, if necessary, cover any penalty.

That reserve money comes from two sources. One is a so-called “rainy day” fund that Delaware has built up for decades by setting aside 5% of annual gross revenues instead of spending that cash. In addition, Gov. John Carney, in concert with lawmakers, has designated tens of millions annually to a separate “budget stabilization fund” since taking office in 2017.

“They’re more than adequate to cover all of this without impacting” the budget, Geisenberger told WHYY News. “We have gone to great efforts over the last six years in this administration to reduce the state’s reliance on [unclaimed property revenue] and to build up the state’s budgetary reserves and other cash reserves.”

Thirty states including Pennsylvania had sued Delaware over the money collected as part of the state’s abandoned property revenue stream. Delaware keeps abandoned property that includes unclaimed stock dividends, closed bank accounts, and gift cards of the 1.8 million companies incorporated in Delaware.

The justices ruled unanimously Tuesday that Delaware should not have kept what the other states say amounted to $250 million of unclaimed MoneyGram payments issued from 2002 to 2017. The justices ruled that the cash from the world’s second largest money transfer company should be returned to the states where the money orders were issued.