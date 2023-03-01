For decades, Delaware has reaped hundreds of millions of dollars annually from so-called abandoned property of the 1.8 million companies that call the state their corporate home.

But 30 other states have been in litigation with Delaware over its claim on cash issued by MoneyGram, the world’s second-largest money transfer company.

Delaware has long asserted that it can keep unclaimed MoneyGram cash because the company is incorporated here even though it is headquartered in Texas and the so-called money orders are purchased all over the country.

But other states, including Pennsylvania, have argued that MoneyGrams that go unclaimed should have been returned to the state where they were bought.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court sided unanimously with Delaware’s foes.