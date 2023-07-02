A new effort to facilitate collaboration between health care groups and housing agencies aims to help people experiencing homelessness with both issues. Researchers at Delaware State University will use $300,000 from Catholic Charities USA to determine how successful that collaboration is.

Catholic Charities’ Healthy Housing Initiative works with groups in five cities: Las Vegas; Detroit; St. Louis; Portland, Oregon; and Spokane, Washington. Over three years, DSU’s researchers will use tools from the school’s Interdisciplinary Health Equity Research Center to analyze health and housing data from each city and evaluate the experiences of patients and caseworkers involved in the initiative.

“It’s really something aligned with what we envision in the university,” said lead researcher Xuanren Goodman. “They combine housing and health care, which is a very unique approach to solve homelessness.”

The initiative was created by Catholic Charities in 2020 with three goals — to reduce chronic homelessness by 20%, decrease repeat hospital visits by people experiencing homelessness by 25%, and connect 35% of recently housed individuals with primary care and behavioral health services in each pilot city. The researchers will help the agency track its progress towards its 2025 benchmark.