Long-time Delaware public health leader to step down

Dr. Karyl Rattay has led the Delaware Div. of Public Health since 2009, and has been a fixture as the state battled COVID-19. She’ll leave her job at the end of June.

She is the nation’s longest serving public health director, according to the state Dept. of Health and Social Services. Dr. Rattay started her tenure as director of the Division of Public Health under then-Gov. Jack Markell as the H1N1 flu pandemic was emerging. She’ll end her tenure on June 30 after leading the state’s response to the worst pandemic in over a century.

“It has been the greatest honor of my lifetime to serve Delawareans in this role,” Rattay said in a statement. “I am grateful for the opportunity to have served under Governor Carney, and Governor Markell before him. I could not be prouder of the DPH team and what we have accomplished together over the past 13 years.”