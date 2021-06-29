Delaware operating budget approved, but lots of legislation left for state lawmakers

With near-unanimous votes in both chambers, lawmakers approved Delaware’s $4.77 billion operating budget. The move avoids what has in past years been a marathon budget debate into the wee hours of July 1. That long night may still happen, but at least the operating budget won’t be the culprit this year.

The budget approved last week is about $60 million more than what Gov. John Carney proposed in January.

The additional spending is due in part to an improving revenue picture. The Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council (DEFAC), which set the revenue estimate Carney’s budget was based on at the beginning of the year, added more than $350 million to its revenue forecast over the past six months. Carney’s budget plan was built off DEFAC’s December revenue estimate of $4.765 billion for FY 2022. This month, that estimate was revised to $5.124 billion.

“Working on this budget this year, we started out at a good starting point and it just got better as the year went on, as the revenue increased throughout the year, a little bit here and there,” said state Sen. Trey Paradee. He’s vice-chair of the Joint Finance Committee (JFC), which meets throughout the year to hammer out the massive budget bill.

Next year’s budget process could be a bit tougher. DEFAC is already projecting a $37 million decline in revenues, Paradee said.

The budget includes a $500 pay raise for all state employees. Those workers will also get a one-time bonus of $1,000 to be paid out in November as part of companion legislation approved alongside the budget that includes spending $221 million of one-time funds on one-time expenses.

“There’s a difference between one-time money and recurring expenses,” Paradee said. “We had to be very careful about building too many recurring expenses into the budget that would lead to our budget growth exceeding 5% and getting to a point where it might be unsustainable.”