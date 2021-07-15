Delaware Nat. Guard to deliver free health care in Dover

Anyone in need of medical care who hasn’t been able to afford it will get the opportunity to receive that care next month in Dover.

Members of the Delaware Army National Guard will provide medical, dental, and eye care free of charge at several elementary schools in the Dover area from Aug. 1 – 9.

There’s a big need for care like this in the state’s capital and surrounding area, said Dover Councilman David Anderson, who applied to bring the program there.

“A lot of working people in Kent County are being left behind. They work hard, play by the rules, but after rent, they can’t afford eye care or dental insurance or service,” he said. “For too long Kent County and our beautiful, historic capital city has been neglected in many ways. This changes now.”

Services provided include basic medical and wellness exams, optical exams, and single-vision prescription eyeglasses, as well as dental exams, extractions, and fillings. Services will be provided for residents ages two and above who are uninsured, underinsured, or just in need of care. There’s no cost for any services.