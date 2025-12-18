What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

More than 18,000 Delawareans will get some welcome news in the mail in the days before Christmas.

Their old medical debt has been forgiven.

The early holiday gifts, which total $18.8 million in value, are the first round of the Meyer administration’s program aimed at relieving $50 million in residents’ medical debt this year. Delaware lawmakers allocated $500,000 to partner with Undue Medical Debt, a nonprofit that buys bundles of medical debt for about a penny on the dollar.

Gov. Matt Meyer told WHYY News on Wednesday that the forgiveness letters have been sent out and should arrive in mailboxes starting Friday.

“No one should go into debt simply to stay alive,” Meyer said. “They shouldn’t have their ability to get housing, to get education, to buy a car, crippled simply by trying to stay alive, getting the medical care that they or a family member deserved.”

“This is about recognizing that our health care system today is failing Delawareans and doing everything we can in a pretty creative way, getting a pretty extraordinary value to eliminate a debt burden.”

The letters with the state seal and Meyer’s signature will list the debt amount, the medical provider, a QR code to confirm receipt and other information, including these words in bold blue type: “REST ASSURED YOU NO LONGER OWE THIS MEDICAL DEBT.”

Meyer also assured recipients that the letters are not a scam or a marketing pitch like so many others they routinely receive.

“It’s 2025. I, like a lot of Delawareans, get phone calls and emails and postal mail all the time saying that I can get this debt erased or this car insurance rate that’s better, and almost all of it is not real,” Meyer said. “And we’re trying to communicate that if you get one of these letters, it is real.”