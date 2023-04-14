Delaware is getting close to trashing Styrofoam, following suit with New Jersey and Maryland.

The problem?

Just making this spongy-ish product produces hazardous waste that degrades air quality. It contains harmful chemicals that can enter the human bloodstream. And then it ends up in landfills, or as litter on roadways or in waterways.

Polystyrene, or Styrofoam as it’s more commonly known, was created in the 1940s by Dow Chemical. It’s long been used by restaurants and other eateries as food and drink containers, either with meals served on-site, as take-out orders, or sent home as leftovers.

A bill that passed the Delaware Senate and is now in the House would prohibit restaurants, grocery stores, and other food providers such as school cafeterias, mobile eateries, and vending machines from serving ready-to-eat meals in Styrofoam containers. It would take effect in July 2025, and violators would face a fine of $100 to $1,000.

The bill doesn’t cover all places where food is served, however.

Hospitals would be exempted. So would volunteer fire companies and nonprofits such as churches, whose halls and auditoriums are popular sites for weddings and other parties.

The chief Senate sponsor, Democrat Trey Paradee, said that should the current version become law, he hopes to expand the ban in future years. But Paradee said he’s cognizant of the fact that the volunteer fire service, in particular, has major political clout, especially in rural Delaware.

“We needed to get votes to get this passed,’’ Paradee told WHYY News. “And sometimes you have to make some concessions in order to get a bill across the finish line.”

Paradee says the bill, which he has been trying to pass in some version for two years, is necessary to protect consumers and the environment. He noted that along with eight states, some 70 nations have banned its use to some extent. He also said that as a coastal state with a booming beach tourism industry, Delaware has a special responsibility to protect streams, rivers, and the Atlantic Ocean.