Delaware judge refuses to order state to count late ballots

A Delaware judge on Friday rejected a request by the League of Women Voters to override state election law and allow absentee and mail-in ballots received after the state-mandated deadline in November’s election to be counted.

Delaware law has long required that absentee ballots be received by the time polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day. The same deadline applies to ballots cast under a universal vote-by-mail law enacted by the General Assembly specifically for this year’s elections because of the coronavirus.

The League of Women Voters, represented by the American Civil Liberties Union and a Wilmington attorney, did not argue that the deadline as applied in past elections was facially unconstitutional. They claimed instead that the new law is unconstitutional as applied to the November election because, even though it makes voting much easier, voting by mail is a burden for some people.

They cited the significant number of vote-by-mail ballots expected and potential delays in Postal Service delivery in asking Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III to force officials to count ballots received up to 10 days after Election Day.