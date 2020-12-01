Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) Secretary A.J. Schall found out he tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. Earlier in the week, Schall spent time with Delaware Gov. John Carney, including during the weekly coronavirus briefing on Tuesday.

Despite that contact with Schall, Carney says he’s not in quarantine, but he is limiting activities this week.

“I have not been identified as a close contact by the Division of Public Health, based on mask-wearing and social distancing precautions,” Carney said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, I am canceling public events this week and will exercise caution in any interactions with others, as always.”

Schall and his son were tested for last Monday, Nov. 23. Those tests came back negative, so Schall went ahead with an in-person appearance at Carney’s briefing on Tuesday.