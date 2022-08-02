Delaware ratchets up masking recommendations as COVID cases rise

Delaware is again encouraging people to wear a mask indoors, regardless of their vaccination status. That’s the result of an increase in COVID cases in recent days throughout the state.

Last week, Delaware’s COVID hospitalizations were up 22% from 129 to 165 patients, with 12 patients in critical condition as of last week. As of Sunday, the number of patients was down to 151.

Officials with the Division of Public Health are especially concerned about an increase in the number of young people under age 18 who have been hospitalized, including 16 children under the age of 5.

As of Friday, the seven-day average of cases has increased with 19.6% of tests coming back positive. As of Sunday, the state was averaging 334 new cases every day. At the start of July, the state was averaging about 250 new cases per day.