A small nonprofit — launched by a suburban mother of three during the early, restless days of the pandemic — set out on a mission in summer 2020 to add more skateparks to Delaware County.

Despite being home to more than half a million residents, the county has just three, small skateparks: in Havertown, Radnor, and Chichester.

Two years later, Stacy Olkowski and members of the Delco Skatepark Coalition are finally seeing the fruits of their labor pay off — Chester Township is getting a new, concrete 3000-square-foot skatepark at Worrilow Park, and a new skatepark in Upper Darby is in the works.

“We’ve been doing a lot of work with the local townships,” said Olkowski, of Media.

The group, she said, has been having meetings with township officials, “talking to parks and rec committees, and basically, just trying to get some buy-in and some interest from these different communities if they want to park and if they have the room for a park, too.”