Delaware County Health Department offering free at-home COVID-19 tests to residents

“We are definitely happy that our COVID-19 numbers are not nearly as bad as they have been in the past, but we’ve still seen some increases in average daily hospitalizations and patients on ventilators,” Werner said.

Werner also wanted to remind residents that folks who have insurance but can’t make it to one of the county’s clinics to pick up a free home test can still obtain up to eight free tests a month at participating pharmacies throughout the county.

The county is advising people who plan to celebrate the holiday season with older adults or immunocompromised people to test themselves for COVID-19 right before gathering.

“Again, it is still circulating. We still want to protect ourselves when we gather with family and friends — and having a home test before you go out is an easy way to do that,” Werner said.