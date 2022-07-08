Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Employment and Training Administration has awarded the Delaware County Workforce Development Board a $1.5 million Pathway Home Program grant.

Funding will go towards providing training and workforce services over the next three years to people following their incarceration at the George W. Hill Correctional Facility.

“It is to do what we’ve been saying overarchingly about our goals for the county jail, which is to integrate it and to bring it into the 21st century in helping those who are at the jail to reenter society — and one of the key areas is the workplace,” Delco Councilmember Kevin Madden said following Friday’s announcement.