Delaware County chiropractor accused of sexually assaulting 2 of his patients

A Delaware County chiropractor is accused of sexually assaulting two of his patients and now police want any other potential victims to come forward.

Last week, Dr. Ardel Cirio, 61, of Springfield, Pennsylvania, was arrested and charged with indecent assault.

On March 8, a woman reported to Newtown Police that she was sexually assaulted by Cirio. The woman said she had been Cirio’s patient for about three years and had become increasingly uncomfortable with his conduct during recent visits to his practice on Bishop Hollow Road in Newtown Township.

The woman told police Cirio had been gradually moving his hands closer to her breasts during each examination. She also accused Cirio of groping her breasts while conducting a shoulder adjustment back on March 8.

After the woman’s report, police arrested Cirio at his home on March 15. He was taken into custody with bail set at $100,000 unsecured. Cirio eventually posted bail and was released however.

Three days after his arrest, a second woman came forward and told Newtown Police that she had also been sexually assaulted by Cirio.

The woman told investigators she had been treated by Cirio for chiropractic care at his office for 22 years. It wasn’t until July of last year when she began to feel uncomfortable during his visits however, according to investigators.

The woman said Cirio repeatedly groped and touched her inappropriately while she received treatment from him until her final visit on March 11. The woman told police she was at first unsure if Cirio’s behavior was normal for a chiropractor but determined it wasn’t after doing her own research.

The woman also said that during some incidents, Cirio lifted her shirt and bra completely up and used lotions and oils to massage her chest.