Delaware County adds drive-thru coronavirus testing sites

Delaware County is reported to have one the highest number of coronavirus cases in Southeastern Pennsylvania. And with cases rising because of the highly transmissible omicron variant, Delco is opening additional drive-thru PCR testing sites.

In a statement, Rosemarie Halt, who chairs the county Board of Health and directs its COVID-19 Task Force, said, “During this time of extremely high transmission, we remind residents of the critical need to wear well-fitted masks properly, adhere to social distancing, and get vaccinated and boosted. Vaccines remain our most effective tool to fight the omicron strain, and all residents are encouraged to get vaccinated.”