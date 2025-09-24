What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Riding home to Delaware on a train from Washington, D.C., last year, state Rep. Krista Griffith buried her nose in her novel of the moment.

Her seatmate, a stranger, also plowed through a book.

The two soon struck up a conversation about their lifelong love of reading. Griffith, a Democrat who represents suburbs north of Wilmington, learned her literary compatriot was Kasey Meehan, who heads the nonprofit PEN America’s Freedom to Read program, a national campaign to oppose book bans.

Meehan told the Delaware lawmaker about how the group had helped create laws in about a dozen states to counter bans of books in schools and public libraries.

Those laws are a response to moves in recent years — almost all by conservative Christian groups and politicians — to remove mostly books whose themes included LGBTQ+ issues, America’s racist history or sex, Meehan said. The targeted books have ranged from picture books for preschoolers to novels for high school seniors.

“See here we were, sitting next to each other, and she told me about how she had just been in Maryland for the bill signing that Governor [Wes] Moore was doing on a Freedom to Read bill,’’ Griffith recalled last week in an interview with WHYY News. “So that sparked my interest in actually getting legislation passed in Delaware.”

That serendipitous meeting on the rails led to last week’s signing by Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer of a bill that Griffith ushered through the General Assembly this year. The law ensures that books and resources cannot be removed or banned from school and public libraries based on the author’s background or because of partisan, ideological or religious objections.

The law also requires school boards to establish a clear process for reviewing complaints about library materials and to keep books and other items that are under review available until a decision is made. Only students, parents, guardians or employees can object to what’s in that school’s collection.

Appeals of decisions can be made to a new statewide School Library Review Committee. Members include the state librarian, education secretary, and presidents of the state teachers’ union and the school administrators, school librarians and state library associations.

The Democrat-sponsored legislation passed along mostly partisan lines, with almost all Republicans voting against it.

Meehan, who is based in Philadelphia, said in an interview that she’s gratified she helped inspire Delaware lawmakers to protect the right of students and the community to decide what they want to read.

“As PEN America has been tracking this for the last four or five years, we have seen a really strong influence of outside pressures,” Meehan said.

“So that could be state legislatures who are calling on districts to remove certain books. It could be kind of like special interest groups that are well-funded, well-coordinated, that are putting pressure on districts that do not have any children in that particular school.”