Del. offers help to unemployed workers, small businesses amid coronavirus

On Monday, Delaware Gov. John Carney ordered restaurants and bars to shut down except for delivery or take-out service. Today, he’s asking the U.S. Small Business Administration to help some of the state’s 25,000 small businesses who may be hurting because of coronavirus.

“We know that the public health restrictions we put in place to reduce the spread of the coronavirus will hit Delaware’s small business community especially hard,” Carney said. “We will continue to work with the Small Business Administration, and with our congressional delegation and state agencies, to provide relief to those small businesses impacted during this time.”

Carney is asking the SBA to make low-interest loans of up to $2 million per business available to companies and nonprofits that have suffered economically because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Once approved, those loans can be used for payroll or other bills the business or nonprofit is unable to pay because of the virus.

For workers who lose their jobs as a result of the virus, the Delaware Department of Labor is making unemployment funds more flexible.

The new guidelines include:

Workers will be eligible to receive unemployment benefits if an employer needs to curtail or shut down operations temporarily because of the Governor’s State of Emergency declaration or the coronavirus outbreak.

A worker who has been ordered by a medical doctor to self-quarantine as a result, or due to risk of exposure to coronavirus COVID-19 will be eligible to receive unemployment benefits.

Parents or guardians who have been forced to quit or take unpaid leave from their jobs to care for children due to the Governor’s emergency closure of schools will be eligible for benefits.

Workers who have been forced to quit or take unpaid leave to care for a loved one who has contracted coronavirus COVID-19 will be eligible for benefits.

If a worker falls ill to COVID-19 and is unable to work, they may be eligible for unemployment benefits.

Part-time workers may be eligible for benefits.

The state’s unemployment office is closed to the public, but workers can apply for unemployment benefits online at https://ui.delawareworks.com/.

For residents stuck at home looking for something to do, Delaware State Parks is making it easier to get into nature and explore. The state has suspended fees and won’t require passes to enter any state park or wildlife area.

“Times are challenging and options are few, and this is an opportunity for Delawareans to experience our amazing parks and wildlife areas, to embrace nature while we maintain social distance from each other,” said Shawn Garvin, secretary of the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control. “Hopefully, people will enjoy them enough that they will want to keep coming back long after coronavirus has passed, so we encourage people to buy a state park or wildlife conservation area pass online to use for the rest of the season and to support park and wildlife area operations.”

Campsites and cabins at state parks are still open, though wildlife area offices and nature centers are closed as of the end of the day Tuesday.