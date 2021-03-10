Del. coronavirus update: Hospitalizations dip to 99, lowest in four months

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

The number of coronavirus patients hospitalized in Delaware dropped below 100 Tuesday for the first time in more than four months.

The last time coronavirus hospitalizations were below triple digits was on Oct. 30, the day before Halloween.

In-patient treatment then began a steady rise, and skyrocketed after Thanksgiving before peaking at 474 on Jan. 12. Since then, though, as Gov. John Carney briefly tightened restrictions on dining establishments and other businesses and the vaccine rollout ramped up, the numbers have plummeted.

Now, it’s down to 99.

Carney lauded the progress Tuesday during his weekly COVID-19 press briefing.

“I feel like we’re turning the corner. That light at the end of tunnel is getting brighter every day,’’ the governor said. “We have the dual goal of a healthy community and a strong community and we’re trying to strike the right balance.”

While he’s not ready to lift his State of Emergency rules such as a public mask mandate, restrictions on public and private gatherings, and indoor dining, among others — labeling decisions to do just that by governors in Texas and several other states as “ill-advised” — Carney said that day will come, eventually.

“Not today, not next week,’’ Carney said, but “it’s going to be a sunny day when that arrives.”